Henry Quartey reassures peaceful transition of power amid opposition concerns

Amidst rising apprehensions from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the peaceful transition of power, Ghana's Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, has reiterated the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) unwavering commitment to upholding democratic principles in the event of electoral defeat.

These concerns were triggered by recent remarks made by President Akufo-Addo, which raised doubts about the incumbent government's readiness to peacefully hand over power if they are not successful in the December 7 elections.



In addition, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC, voiced these worries at a press briefing and called on the NPP to give precedence to a seamless transition for the country's stability.



However, in response, Minister Henry Quartey addressed the media in Accra on Wednesday, May 15, assuring the public of the NPP's dedication to ensuring a peaceful electoral process.



He emphasized that regardless of the election outcome, the NPP is committed to upholding democratic norms and facilitating a peaceful transfer of power, in line with Ghana's democratic principles.

His statement has alleviated fears and underscored the party's commitment to a democratic transition, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the country.



Quartey further stated, “As a politician, as a political party, it is our hope, it is our wish, it is our belief that by the grace of God, the good people of this country, the good work that we have done in infrastructure and in other interventions, they will give us another mandate. Perish the thought, and I say again, perish the thought, If they decide to give their mandate to somebody, we will handover peacefully and walk away, go to the drawing board and come back Insha Allah. But I know that the grace of God abounds and so we shall break the 8."



He emphasized that the NPP respects the will of the Ghanaian people and is committed to the democratic process.



"We are a political party that believes in democracy, we are a political party that believes in development, we are a political party that believes in the rule of law, we are a political party that believes in free speech, we are a political party that believes in responsible governance," Quartey affirmed.