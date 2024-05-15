Henry Quartey reconciles with NPP stalwart Sheikh IC Quaye

The event took place at a meeting at IC Quaye's residence

Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament (MP), Henry Quartey, has reconciled with New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe (IC) Quaye.

The reconciliation, according to Adomonline, took place at a meeting at IC Quaye's residence, where prayers were said for Mr. Quartey and congratulations were extended to him on his appointment as Interior Minister.



During the meeting, IC Quaye urged NPP members to unite ahead of the December 7 election, emphasizing the importance of putting aside differences and interests for the sake of the party.



He emphasized the supremacy of the party and called for members to support it regardless of their faction.

"The party is supreme and we have to pull our resources and support the party regardless of the faction we belong to. I also pray for a long life for President Akufo-Addo, intelligence and the know-how," IC Quaye said.



In response, Mr. Quartey expressed his gratitude to IC Quaye and all those present for the warm reception and successful reconciliation. He echoed IC Quaye's sentiments on party unity and reiterated his commitment to supporting the NPP.



The meeting marks a significant step in fostering unity within the NPP as they prepare for the upcoming election.