Henry Quartey represents Akufo-Addo at Adisadel College Speech Day

Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey

Hon. Henry Quartey, the Minister for the Interior, stood in for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 114th Speech and Prize-Giving Day Celebration at Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

The event, held on Saturday, was themed "Powering Education through Sustainable Solar Energy."



Representing the President, Hon. Quartey delivered a speech outlining the government's commitment to education and the future of Ghana's youth.



He assured the audience that the government would spare no effort in ensuring the continued success of the policy, which has significantly increased access to education for Ghanaian youth.



In line with the government's vision of building an industrialized nation, Hon. Quartey highlighted the increasing emphasis on science, technology, and technical and vocational training.



He stressed the importance of these fields in preparing Ghana's youth for the future job market and the country's overall development.



Furthermore, Hon. Quartey underscored the significance of STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in equipping students with the necessary skills for the 21st century.

He emphasized the role of STEM education in preparing the future workforce for the challenges and opportunities of the 4th Industrial Revolution.



Quartey further underscored the importance of promoting renewable energy use in schools, highlighting the benefits of solar energy in ensuring a regular electricity supply and avoiding disruptions due to unpaid bills.



The Minister's speech resonated with the ongoing global focus on renewable energy and sustainable development.



He praised Adisadel College for its role in shaping the future of Ghana and expressed confidence that the school would continue to produce outstanding leaders.



Quartey's presence at the event underscored the government's commitment to advancing education and sustainable energy practices in Ghana, setting a positive example for other institutions to follow.