Herbert Krapa commissions 16.8 megawatts photovoltaic solar plant for Tema Free Zones Enclave

Herbert Krapa commissioning the rooftop photovoltaic solar plant

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy, Herbert Krapa, commissioned a 16.8-megawatt rooftop photovoltaic solar plant at the Tema Free Zones Enclave.

The $17 million project by Helios Solar Energy, financed by the International Finance Corporation, spans 100,000 square meters and was built by Ghanaian engineers.



Krapa emphasized the government’s commitment to renewable energy and praised the private sector’s role in this initiative, which aids in reducing CO2 emissions and creating sustainable jobs.

He highlighted the project's alignment with Ghana’s goal of achieving 10% renewable energy by 2030 and its socio-economic benefits.



Read full article