Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets into Israel after strike kills commander

Hezbollah rockets sparked fires in several locations in northern Israel on Wednesday

Source: BBC

Hezbollah has fired multiple rocket barrages into northern Israel, responding to an Israeli strike that killed its senior commander, Taleb Sami Abdullah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) detected over 200 projectiles, some causing fires but no casualties. At Abdullah’s funeral, a top Hezbollah official vowed to intensify attacks.



The exchanges of fire across the Israel-Lebanon border have been frequent since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7. The hostilities have resulted in significant casualties and displacement in both countries.

The IDF responded with strikes on Hezbollah launchers and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.



Read full article