High Court finds Achimota School negligent in death of student

Achimota Secondary School

Source: 3news

Achimota Secondary School has been held accountable for the death of 15-year-old student Kervin Kofi Moses from cerebral malaria.

Enrolled in October 2016, Kervin first showed symptoms on November 28, 2016, but was only given ibuprofen by the school clinic.



His mother's efforts to hospitalize him faced resistance from the House Master. Kervin was eventually taken to Achimota Government Hospital on December 2, and later transferred to 37 Military Hospital, where he died on December 4.

The High Court ruled that the school breached its duty of care and awarded Kervin's family GHC14,650 in special damages and GHC600,000 in general damages.



