High Court judge criticizes parental role in youth indiscipline

Justice Mariana Sammo has criticized parents for failing to instill discipline in children, attributing this to rising moral decadence and indiscipline among the youth, Graphic Online reports.

Speaking at the “Sisters Forum” organized by the Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP) and the Centre for Intelligence and Security Analysis (CISA), she emphasized that instilling discipline is crucial for building responsibility and patriotism from childhood to adulthood.



She urged parents to address minor infractions promptly to prevent them from becoming ingrained behaviors.



The forum, themed “Empowering Muslim Women,” focused on women's economic independence, entrepreneurship, and personal development. Justice Sammo, the guest of honor, highlighted the need for better parenting to curb societal moral decay.

Other speakers, including Hajia Hamdiya Ismail, CEO of Savannah Impact, emphasized financial empowerment for women as key to societal prosperity, urging investment in valuable commodities and financial literacy for sustainable businesses.



GAMP President Muniru Shaibu reiterated the academy’s mission to promote socioeconomic and religious development, particularly in deprived areas.



He emphasized the importance of education and unity among Muslims, advocating for projects that empower the youth socially, morally, and intellectually.



