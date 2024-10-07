High Court orders start of Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s trial within 72 Hours

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Justice Ayitey Armah-Tetteh denied Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s bail request, citing concerns that he could commit another offense while on bail.

The court noted that Barker-Vormawor is already facing another trial and asked the Circuit Court to start his case within 72 hours, or bail may be reconsidered.



Meanwhile, Felicity Nelson and 20 other protesters were granted bail, with each posting GH₵20,000 and two sureties.

The case stems from the “#Wetaya #ReoccupyJulorbihouse” protest on September 21, 2024, which saw demonstrators block roads, cause traffic disruptions, and clash with the police after being denied their original protest location.



