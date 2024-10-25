News

High Court to rule on $15.3M SSNIT case November 29

The court's impending ruling on the "submission of no case" will be a critical point

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Accra High Court is set to rule on November 29 on a motion to discharge Ernest Thompson, a former Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), along with four other defendants, all accused of causing a $15.3 million financial loss to the state.

