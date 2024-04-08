High Court upholds suspension of Janet Nabla as PNC General Secretary

Janet Nabla

The High Court has upheld the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People’s National Convention (PNC) to indefinitely suspend its General Secretary, Janet Nabla, over allegations of gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence dating back to August 28, 2021.

Nabla had contested the suspension, but the court's ruling, announced on April 8, 2024, marks the conclusion of a three-year leadership crisis within the party. The PNC hailed the verdict as a milestone, signaling the end of a tumultuous period and an opportunity for the party to embark on reorganization efforts.



The ruling clears the path for the restructuring of party frameworks and the election of new party executives in anticipation of the 2024 elections. The PNC views the judgement as a triumph and calls for unity among its factions, urging members to set aside differences and collaborate toward building a stronger and more cohesive political entity.

