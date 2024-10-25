Ho-Bankoe women petition Togbe Afede, demand immediate destoolment of Mankrado

The women expressed anger over Afiatsoa’s alleged misconduct

Source: 3news

Women in Ho-Bankoe, a community in Ghana's Asogli Traditional Area, protested against their sub-divisional chief, Togbe Afiatsoa III, accusing him of actions that threaten local unity.

Led by Mama Bobi III, the women expressed anger over Afiatsoa’s alleged misconduct, particularly for invoking curses against a Queenmother.



They submitted a petition to the paramount chief, Togbe Afede XIV, demanding Afiatsoa’s destoolment, stating his behavior was unacceptable and divisive.

The women emphasized the spiritual implications of his actions and urged the paramount chief to maintain tradition by removing Afiatsoa.



Togbe Afede has yet to respond.



