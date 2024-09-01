Ho Diocesan Catholic Women involved in tragic accident, one dead, several injured

Some have been discharged, while others remain under medical care

A tragic road accident on the Akosombo-Accra Highway claimed the life of one member of the Ho Diocesan Catholic Women Association (CWA) and left several others injured.

The accident occurred on August 29, 2024, as the 15-member group was traveling to Saltpond for the 65th anniversary of the CWA.



The vehicle reportedly burst a back tire, causing the crash.

One victim succumbed to injuries on August 31, while others are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.



Some have been discharged, while others remain under medical care.



