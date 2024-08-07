Hohoe: Proforum takes on Amewu, gov’t over abandoned projects

They criticized the current government's neglect and called for a return to NDC leadership

ProForum, a group linked to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is urging Hohoe MP John Peter Amewu to push for the completion of abandoned projects, including a $160 million project on the Fodome campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

They emphasized that the project, initiated under the Mills/Mahama administration and inspected by President Akufo-Addo in 2021, has since stalled.



ProForum highlighted the NDC's previous efforts in developing temporary structures and securing land for the permanent campus.

They criticized the current government's neglect and called for a return to NDC leadership to ensure the area's development.



Read full article