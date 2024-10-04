Hohoe resident ‘given strokes’ for destroying NPP posters

Destroying campaign materials is an electoral offence in Ghana

Source: GNA

A viral video shows a young man in Hohoe, Volta Region, receiving ten lashes for tearing down campaign posters of John-Peter Amewu, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the Hohoe Constituency.

Jonas-Kwofi Worlanyo, Vice Chairman of the Gbi-Bla House of Justice, stated that such incidents have increased recently.

Destroying campaign materials is an electoral offence in Ghana, punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both, according to the electoral code.



Read full article