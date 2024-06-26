Hohoe roads are dangerous – GPRTU laments

Apostle John Quaquo Hohoe GPRTU Branch Secretary

Drivers in Hohoe, Volta Region, have repeatedly appealed to the government to fix the deteriorating roads, to no avail.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) described the roads as dangerous and urged immediate action.



Hohoe, a key educational and commercial hub, suffers from poor road conditions, impacting routes like the Eastern Corridor road and connections to nearby communities.

Apostle John Quaquo of GPRTU highlights the high maintenance costs and longer travel times due to detours.



Despite over 20 complaints, there has been no government response, leaving drivers and residents frustrated.



