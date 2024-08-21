Hold your leaders accountable – African Youth Challenged to rise up

Arikana Chihombori-Quao

Former African Union Ambassador to the U.S., Arikana Chihombori-Quao, has urged African youth to hold leaders accountable and replace ineffective ones.

Speaking at the 14th Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Lectures at the University of Cape Coast, she highlighted the negative impact of colonialism and the need for African unity to drive development.



Chihombori-Quao criticized current leadership for failing the youth and called for mental liberation as a step towards economic independence.

UCC honored her with an Honorary Doctorate Degree during the event.



