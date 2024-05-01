Hopeson Adorye condemns influence of money in Ejisu by-election

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye

Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Movement for Change, has expressed acceptance of the results of the recently concluded Ejisu by-election, while raising concerns about what he termed "moneycracy" affecting the electoral system.

In an interview with JoyNews following the Electoral Commission's announcement of the election results, Mr. Adorye, who served as a polling officer for Independent candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, acknowledged the outcome, stating, "We’ve accepted the result as declared by the EC. What they have is a reflection of what we have so we accept it."



However, he did not shy away from addressing what he perceived as the undue influence of monetary incentives in the electoral process. Mr. Adorye criticized his former party, the New Patriotic Party, over the influx of money into the constituency, alleging that it amounted to a form of inducement.



Describing the election as one characterized by "moneycracy" or inducement, he questioned the integrity of the electoral process due to the significant sums of money reportedly circulated during the campaign period, particularly in a relatively small constituency like Ejisu.

Despite the outcome of the by-election, Mr. Adorye issued a defiant challenge to the NPP, asserting that the Movement for Change would not be deterred. He warned, "But we’re waiting for them in December, they should come and share the same money again."



The highly contested Ejisu by-election witnessed an incident where Prof Kingsley Nyarko, MP for Kwadaso, was caught on camera allegedly handing over an envelope suspected to contain cash to some Electoral Commission (EC) officials at a polling center. In response, the EC withdrew two of its officials amid allegations of bribery.