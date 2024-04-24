Hopeson Adorye refutes reports of mass exodus from Alan's Movement for Change

Hopeson Adorye

A prominent member of the Movement for Change and Alliance For Revolutionary Change (ARC), Hopeson Adorye, has refuted reports claiming that the Movement lost thousands of members, asserting that only three individuals have departed.

Adorye clarified that despite attempts by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to recruit members from their ranks, the vast majority remained steadfast in their allegiance to the Movement.



Addressing concerns about recent photographs showing Movement members with NPP officials, Adorye emphasized that these encounters did not indicate defection but rather social engagements.



He emphasized the resilience of Movement members, dismissing allegations of mass exodus as mere propaganda.

According to Adorye, the NPP's primary concern ahead of the 2024 elections is not the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but rather the growing influence of the Movement for Change and its alliance, ARC.



Asserting their readiness for the upcoming polls, Adorye declared their intention to challenge the political duopoly and emerge victorious.