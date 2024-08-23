Hopeson Adorye unveils anti-Agyapadie T-shirts

This move, aimed at opposing the document's perceived efforts to centralize power and wealth

Source: Daily Guide

The "Agyapadie" controversy has intensified with Hopeson Adorye, Director of Operations for the Movement for Change, launching a campaign T-shirt featuring “Say No to Agyapadie” and “Anti Agyapadie Crusader.”

This move, aimed at opposing the document's perceived efforts to centralize power and wealth, comes despite a GHC10 million lawsuit against him.

Adorye’s campaign follows denouncements of the document by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and is seen as a tactic to rally public opposition against the government.



Read full article