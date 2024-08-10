Hot FM issues apology to Eugene Arhin following controversial comments

Eugene Arhin

Accra-based Hot 93.9 FM has issued a formal apology to Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the Presidency, following controversial remarks made about him on their Morning Drive show.

The apology came after Arhin's legal team raised concerns over the broadcast.



The station acknowledged that the comments were inappropriate, swiftly retracting them and expressing regret.

Hot FM reaffirmed its commitment to responsible journalism and pledged to review its editorial practices to avoid future issues.



