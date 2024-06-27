News

How ‘Loudmouth’ Inusah ‘AbDubai’ Fuseini attacked Cecilia Dapaah, NPP over corruption

Inusah FuseiniInusah Fuseini Inusah Fuseini, Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Inusah Fuseini, the former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency, has faced criticism after being revealed as the owner of over 22 luxurious properties in Dubai, allegedly acquired under dubious circumstances.

Previously a vocal critic of corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration, Fuseini had condemned the handling of the Cecilia Dapaah money laundering case, where foreign currency and Ghanaian cedis were reportedly stolen from her residence by her maids.

He accused President Akufo-Addo of condoning impunity and corruption by praising Dapaah's service.

The revelation of Fuseini's extensive Dubai properties has added fuel to allegations of widespread corruption within the government.

