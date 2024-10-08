How To Apply For UPSA Disttance Courses 2024/25

Menu ›
News
Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: UPSA
The University Of Professional Studies, Accra is calling applicants who are qualified to apply for this year's distance program. The institution is poised on adopting 70% online classes to for smooth attendance for workers.
About Distance Learning (Blended Online Learning)
Applications are invited from qualified applicants for admission to the under-listed Postgraduate Programmes by Distance Leaning, offered in blended mode with more than 70% online learning interactions and activities, for the 2024/2025 academic year.
Read full article
Source: UPSA