How can we develop our party if we take things personal? - Salam Mustapha slams aggrieved NPP 'Independent' MPs

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized sitting MPs who plan to run as independent candidates in the December 7 elections due to internal conflicts.

After losing their primaries, three MPs—Cynthia Morrison, Kwadwo Asante, and Andrew Asiamah Amoako—had their seats declared vacant by the Speaker.



Mustapha urged the MPs to reconsider their decisions and return to the party, emphasizing that their actions could harm the NPP’s growth.

He stressed the importance of party loyalty and sportsmanship in politics, encouraging them to regroup and strategize for future elections.



