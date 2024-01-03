How the Ghana Armed Forces trooped to Tamale to support Ghanaian cook-a-thon heroine, Failatu

Soldiers at the venue of chef Failatu's cook-a-thon

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak continues her quest to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon: cook-a-thon.

Chef Abdul Razak is the first Ghanaian to attempt the feat and today, Wednesday, January 3, 2024, makes day 3 of her attempt.



Scores of Ghanaians from all parts of the country have been trooping to the venue for the cook-a-thon to show their support to Failatu Abdul Razak, who is the wife of a military personnel, Lieutenant Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei.



On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, soldiers from the 69 Airborne Force of the Ghana Armed Forces based at Tamale, stormed the venue of the cook-a-thon.



The military personnel can be seen in viral videos singing and dancing in front of the chef, in their bid to energise her.



Brigadier General Matthew Kweku Essien, the General Officer Commanding officer of Northern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, who led the troops to the venue for the programme, said they were there to support their 'wife.'



He disclosed that the army previously engaged Chef Failatu to make sure she was ready and also psych her up.

The Brigadier General also disclosed that the medical team ensuring that Failatu is able to stand on her feet for the entire duration of her attempt is from the army.



“The medical team is from us to ensure that our wife is fit to be able to continue what she is doing,” he said.



TWI NEWS



About the cook-a-thon awards:



About the competition:



After media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's sing-a-thon world record attempt officially ended a few days ago, another Ghanaian has started an attempt to break another Guinness World Record.

Even as hundreds and thousands crossed over into the year 2024 in churches and places of worship, others did so at places of entertainment or with friends and families.



Over in the north, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon on Monday.



She is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Initial videos shared by the state broadcaster, GTV, showed Failatu and her assistants in their glass-shielded kitchen setup embossed with the images of Chef Faila.



Cook-a-thon became popular in 2023 after Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci broke the then-world record. An Irish chef, however, overthrew her months later.



Alan Fisher cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.

Watch videos and pictures of soldiers at the cook-a-thon below:





Morale HIGH ????



Soldiers from the 69 Airborne Force of the Ghana Armed Forces based in Tamale are at the Modern City Hotel with full vim to support Chef Faila#CookathonByFaila#CookathonOnGTV pic.twitter.com/BBOh8oBIrt — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) January 2, 2024

We're here to support our 'wife' - Brig. Gen. Matthew Kweku Essien – General Officer Commanding, Northern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces #CookathonByFaila #CookathonOnGTV pic.twitter.com/69kBeOaw2U — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) January 2, 2024

A military man displaying his cultural dancing skills at the Cook-a-thon event in Tamale. So lovely!



????Ewurama Attoh#failacookathon #CookathonByFaila pic.twitter.com/yWZX16BhST — Suadique Musah???? (@Suadiquemusa) January 2, 2024





BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.