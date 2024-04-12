The Holy Bible

How can I live the lifestyle of heaven on earth and enjoy all the benefits attached to it? Heaven’s way of life affords you great blessings, including peace in the midst of a troubled world. It is the solution to the present chaos facing the world today.

Heaven on earth lifestyle is being able to live the life as it’s obtainable in heaven (joy, peace, riches, honour, power, etc.) while on earth. You sing a different song from the rest of the world. You have a perpetual smile on your face and your feet tap the floor at any slightest opportunity.



But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves – James 1:22 (KJV) For unto us was the gospel preached, as well as unto them: but the word preached did not profit them, not being mixed with faith in them that heard it – Hebrews 4:2 (KJV).



How to manifest heaven on Earth:



•Identify with God – Until you become part of God’s family, you are not empowered to manifest His kingdom lifestyle on earth. The enemy who is the god of this world (2 Corinthians 4:4) has only the agenda to steal, kill and destroy (John 10:10). Therefore, your world cannot be any better when you are still in his camp. And for you to decamp from the enemy and camp with God, who wants to give you life more abundantly, you have to receive Jesus as your Lord and savior.



•Put aside your old way of life – Having made the choice in life to identify with Jesus, the next thing is to put off anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, all your old way of life contrary to the life in heaven (Colossians 3:8). This is because they will be weights on you and obstacles to your desired results.



•Learn Heaven’s way of life – Put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness (Ephesians 4:24). Study the word of God to learn more about this kingdom and how it operates. You cannot manifest what you don’t know or understand. In this Kingdom, the children of God speak to the Father with authority in the Name of Jesus.

•Apply it on earth – For you to manifest Heaven on Earth, you must apply the knowledge you acquire (James 1:22). It is the application that establishes the life in heaven on earth. Many people know what to do but they haven’t taken the next step to do them, depriving themselves of the blessings of God.



•Exercise faith – You will not experience any profit if application is not mixed with faith (Hebrews 4:2). Without faith it is impossible to provoke God to act on your behalf. God truly rewards those that diligently seek Him and believe that He can establish Heaven on Earth for them.



•Exercise patience – Lack of this virtue is what has robbed many people of the rewards for their obedience to Heaven’s way of life. You have need of patience, that, after you have done the will of God, you might receive the promise (Hebrews 10:36). Life on earth demands that you exercise patience.



•Watch and pray – This is a very important step if you are to continue to manifest God’s kingdom on earth. Study and do God’s word at all times and pray without ceasing. To do otherwise is to give the enemy room to steal and destroy all that you built and done. Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walks about, seeking whom he may devour (1 Peter 5:8).



In conclusion, indeed you can manifest and enjoy heaven on earth if it is your choice in life. Your life and those of them around you will never be the same again. As you manifest God’s kingdom on earth, your results will be on the increase because your path will shine brighter more and more unto the perfect day (Proverbs 4:18).



18 The way of the righteous is like the first gleam of dawn, which shines ever brighter until the full light of day.





