Hundreds of bikers ride through Accra for ‘Ghana Peace Ride’ ahead of elections

Hundreds of bikers took to Accra's streets for the Ghana Peace Ride, promoting peace and unity ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Organized by neutral biking groups, the event encouraged Ghanaians to maintain peace before, during, and after the elections.



Riders held placards with peace messages at key intersections, raising public awareness.

A coordinator emphasized the need for all citizens to ensure peaceful elections.



The event also launched "Bikers in Ghana," a new association uniting bikers to promote collaboration and shared values within the biking community.



