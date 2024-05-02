Husband arrested in connection with alleged shooting of wife on Adaklu farm

The incident occurred on April 16, 2024

The spouse of the woman reportedly shot on her farm at Adaklu Tevikpo in the Adaklu district has been apprehended in connection with the incident.

He was captured at Mafi Dzroawodein in the Ho West district on April 23, 2024, and subsequently transferred to the Adaklu Ahunda Police.



According to reports, the suspect, identified as Kwame Ayew, purportedly admitted to shooting his wife twice following his arrest.



Allegedly, the suspect recounted that a dispute arose between him and the deceased over the use of a tool at home on the day of the incident.



The suspect claimed that the argument centered around two hoes—one old and one new—and that he wanted to utilize the new one, while his wife insisted on using it.



The Assemblyman stated that this disagreement led to a heated altercation between the couple, during which the suspect allegedly fired two shots at his wife.

Furthermore, the suspect purportedly disclosed that he consumed a weedicide and attempted to shoot himself after the incident, both unsuccessfully.



According to Mr. Keti, the suspect confessed to fleeing after the shooting until his eventual arrest.



Assistant Superintendent of Police Richard Atobrah, Adaklu District Police Commander, confirmed the suspect's arrest but refrained from providing further details.



The deceased, identified as Maama, was discovered deceased with apparent gunshot wounds on her farm on April 16, 2024.