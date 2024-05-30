Husband in Oti Region inflicts cutlass wounds on pregnant wife

The suspect has been apprehended by the police for further investigation

Source: GNA

Madam Mesuna Adiza, a seven-month-pregnant woman, is fighting for her life after her husband, Ibrahim Anas, inflicted severe cutlass wounds on her in Banda, Krachi Nchumuru District, Oti Region.

She was rushed to Banda Health emergency ward and is responding to treatment.



The suspect has been apprehended by the police for further investigation.

Assembly member John Mpoebi Nteleye confirmed the incident, noting the victim sustained multiple deep cuts. The motive behind the attack is still unknown, and police have yet to release additional information.



Read full article