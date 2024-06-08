News

1

‘I, Regional Minister and MCE will protect you from soldiers – NPP PC to ‘galamsey’ operators

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah333 Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah is Western Regional Minister

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: onuaonline.com

NPP's Amenfi East candidate, Ernest Frimpong, has pledged to shield illegal miners from security harassment, aided by MCE and Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah.

Frimpong vowed to create a WhatsApp platform for miners to report any issues, promising swift action.

He encouraged miners to resist unlawful arrests by security personnel, advocating for self-defense.

His remarks, captured in a viral video, highlighted a contentious stance on illegal mining, suggesting a collaborative effort to protect miners' interests.

Source: onuaonline.com