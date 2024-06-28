‘I admire his professionalism and dedication’ – IMANI Africa Boss praises NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has praised Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) for his dedication to public service, citing his professionalism and commitment during challenging times.

Cudjoe highlighted Napo's tenure as ranking member of the health committee in Parliament, where he handled critical issues, and his efforts as Education Minister, implementing the Free SHS policy despite lack of a guiding policy paper.

Cudjoe admired Napo's ability to push through implementation amidst imperfections, demonstrating his commitment to public service.



