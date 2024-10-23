I am an Npp member - Ofori Amponsah

Highlife artist Ofori Amponsah has openly declared his backing for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He believes that the NPP’s presidential candidate represents the “future of Ghana.”

In a recent interview with TV3, Ofori Amponsah emphasised that no one person can tackle the nation’s economic challenges alone. He underscored the necessity of youth education as a significant factor driving his support for the NPP.



“Every country goes through this phase of going through financial challenges. And this is the time, Ghana is going through it. We don’t have to give up because no one particular person can fix this.



“For me, the step of educating the youth is the reason why I hold on to the NPP… I am purely NPP,” he said.



Amponsah further praised Dr. Bawumia as a visionary leader who understands the importance of digital transformation for Ghana.

“I see something different in that man (Dr. Bawumia). I see him to be the future of this nation. I see him that he will transform Ghana. There are certain times when people in places will make decisions to change the destiny of a nation.



And I believe that man sees that, in this digital age, something should be done for our country. And he sees that vision of a digital Ghana. And I believe that is a good thing,” he said.



Reflecting on the current economic situation and allegations that Dr Bawumia is ‘running away from the economy,’ Ofori Amponsah claimed that Dr Bawumia is just a’mate,’ hence he cannot influence any decisions.



“The vice presidency is something ceremonial. Unless the president is gone, you cannot be in charge. You can give advice, but that doesn’t mean the advice will be taken,” he said.



