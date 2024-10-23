News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

I am an Npp member - Ofori Amponsah

Ofori Amponsah333 Ofori Amponsah

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Highlife artist Ofori Amponsah has openly declared his backing for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He believes that the NPP’s presidential candidate represents the “future of Ghana.”

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live