I am not a leading running mate candidate for Bawumia – Bryan Acheampong

Dr. Bryan Acheampong

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, has expressed his confidence in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to select the most suitable candidate as his running mate for the upcoming December elections.

Amidst speculations regarding his potential consideration as Dr. Bawumia's running mate, Dr. Acheampong assured reporters that the decision lies solely with Dr. Bawumia, who will judiciously choose the individual best suited for the role in the party's interest.



"The only leading candidate that we know is in the mind of Dr. Bawumia. I am serving now but I was doing very well in business, if you know me. But I am serving now, so I am not a leading candidate for Dr. Bawumia," Dr. Acheampong stated.

He further emphasized Dr. Bawumia's commitment to selecting the most suitable candidate, asserting that the party will fully support the chosen individual.