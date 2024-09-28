'I am not engaged in any form of mining' - National Security Minister refutes allegations

The Minister for National Security, Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, has categorically refuted allegations made by social media commentator Kevin Taylor, who claimed that he is involved in illegal mining, commonly known as 'Galamsey.'

In a statement released on September 27, the Minister firmly asserted that he neither possesses any mining concessions nor engages in any form of mining activity, legal or illegal.



In his statement, Mr. Kan-Dapaah emphasized the baseless nature of the accusations, describing them as a concerted effort to tarnish his reputation.



“My attention has been drawn to recent unfounded and baseless allegations made by Mr. Kevin Taylor, falsely accusing me of involvement in illegal gold mining activities,” he stated.



He expressed his commitment to transparency and called on the public to remain discerning amidst a tide of misinformation.



Mr. Kan-Dapaah further urged citizens to disregard what he termed “malicious claims” aimed at distracting him from his official duties. He highlighted the importance of vigilance against misinformation on social media platforms, urging the public to be discerning consumers of information.

“These malicious claims are a deliberate attempt to tarnish my reputation and distract from my work.”



