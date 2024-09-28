News

'I am not engaged in any form of mining' - National Security Minister refutes allegations

AlbertScreenshot 2024 08 02 At 06.png Albert Kan Dapaah

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister for National Security, Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, has categorically refuted allegations made by social media commentator Kevin Taylor, who claimed that he is involved in illegal mining, commonly known as 'Galamsey.'

Source: www.ghanaweb.live