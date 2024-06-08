News

I am the voice behind GMB, Adom FM, other jingles – Ga Mantse

Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has revealed his past as a voice-over artist, contributing to iconic jingles for media outlets and campaigns.

Speaking on Joy FM, he mentioned creating jingles for Adom FM, Kasapa, Nhyira FM, Ghana Most Beautiful, and Ghana Most Strongest.

He also mentioned companies like IK investing in his voice-over services.

Additionally, a viral video showcased his keyboard skills, playing tunes

including the Christian hymn ‘How Sweet The Name of Jesus Sounds’.

