I am very disappointed in our parliamentarians – Pres. of Catholic Bishop’s Conference

Source: 3news

Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, has criticized Members of Parliament for their recent behavior, calling it “a real disgrace and a big disappointment.”

This statement comes amid a constitutional stalemate in Parliament, where the NPP and NDC are at odds over Majority status following Speaker Bagbin’s declaration of several vacant seats due to incumbents switching parties.

Dr. Gyamfi urged MPs to prioritize national interests over personal agendas and work together for the good of Ghana, emphasizing that the formation of Majority or Minority does not diminish their ability to serve the nation.



