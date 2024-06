Ernest Frimpong

Source: The Chronicle

Mr. Ernest Frimpong, NPP Parliamentary Candidate, has clarified his "fight back against soldiers" statement, explaining it was misinterpreted. He apologized for any misunderstanding and emphasized it was aimed at criminals posing as security personnel, not state forces.





