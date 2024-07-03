I believe Prof. Jane will be Ghana’s first female Vice President – Ofosu-Ampofo

Dr. Ofosu-Ampofo highlighted her leadership experience and advocacy for teachers

Former National Chairman of the NDC, Dr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has voiced strong support for Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's candidacy as Ghana’s first female Vice President.

Speaking on Metro TV’s “Good Afternoon Ghana,” Dr. Ofosu-Ampofo highlighted her leadership experience and advocacy for teachers and the education sector.



He likened choosing her to opting for a skilled driver over an irresponsible mate.

Praising John Mahama's selection of a female running mate, he urged Ghanaians to support the John and Jane ticket to continue the infrastructural development Mahama initiated, expressing confidence in their potential to transform the country.



Read full article