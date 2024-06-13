News

I believe you can move Ghana forward if you get the chance – Otumfuo to Bawumia

Bawumia In Handshake With Otumfuo At Akwasidae 2023 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Thu, 13 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has voiced his confidence in Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as a capable leader for Ghana.

