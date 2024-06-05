I broke up twice with my husband because I was afraid to make someone love me – Bridget Otoo

Bridget Otoo and her husband Dr. Evans Ago Tetteh

Bridget Otoo, a broadcast journalist has shared her story of playing hard to get with her husband.

Despite his interest in 2018, she only considered a relationship in 2020 after having him investigated by a friend in British Intelligence.



She tested his commitment by breaking up with him twice, fearing heartbreak.

Eventually, he agreed to reunite if she allowed him to impregnate her, showing his seriousness about settling down.



They traveled together, and she eventually accepted his pursuit, overcoming her initial doubts and fears.



