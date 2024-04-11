I cannot support LGBTQ, my faith is against it - Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has finally declared publicy his stance on the issue of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

Speaking during the Eidul-Fitr prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia indicated his opposition to LGBTQ activities, emphasizing that such practices would not be accepted under his leadership.



Dr. Bawumia stated that as a devout Muslim, he does not endorse or tolerate LGBTQ practices, aligning his position with the teachings of his religious faith.



His statement in response to calls from various sectors, particularly within Muslim communities, urging him to clarify his stance on the LGBT issue, especially amidst ongoing discussions regarding potential legislation.

"First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality," Dr. Bawumia said.



"As a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey."



"Therefore, I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocably forbid. All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah," he added.