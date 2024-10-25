News

1

I declined Alan’s running mate offer – Barker-Vormawor

OliverScreenshot 2024 10 10 153432.png Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has disclosed that Alan Kyerematen, presidential candidate for the Movement of Change, approached him with an invitation to be his running mate in the upcoming 2024 general election.

