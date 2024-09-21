I defended Afari-Gyan’s appointment as EC Chair when NUGS kicked against him in 1992 – Appiah-Kubi

Appiah-Kubi recalled defending Afari-Gyan against protests

Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante Akyem North, has defended the appointment of Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan as Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) despite opposition due to his ties with the ruling party at the time.

In light of recent concerns over Dr. Peter Appiahene’s appointment to the EC, also linked to the NPP, Appiah-Kubi argued that affiliation alone shouldn’t disqualify candidates if they perform their duties diligently.

He recalled defending Afari-Gyan against protests from the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in 1992, emphasizing that personal affiliations should not prevent capable individuals from serving in public office.



