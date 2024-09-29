I didn’t name you ‘clearing agent’; Ghanaians did because of your actions – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Mahama explained that he only echoed what Ghanaians were saying

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has denied claims that he labeled President Akufo-Addo as a “clearing agent.”

Addressing supporters at a durbar in Accra, Mahama stated that the label emerged due to the President’s actions of publicly clearing corrupt appointees.



Mahama explained that he only echoed what Ghanaians were saying, not his own sentiments.

He cited cases like the Australia visa scandal, where the President’s interference undermined investigations, reinforcing public perception of him as a “clearing agent.”



Mahama urged Akufo-Addo to allow independent institutions to handle corruption allegations.



