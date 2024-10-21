News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

I disagree with Speaker’s decision declaring 4 seats vacant – Fredie Blay

FreddieScreenshot 2024 10 21 072601.png Freddie Blay

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanaian Times

Former First Deputy Speaker Fredie Blay has criticized Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's decision to declare four MPs' seats vacant.

These MPs plan to run as independents in the December 7 election.

Blay argues that this move violates Articles 97(1)(g) and (h) of the Constitution and stifles democracy. He explained that merely filing to run as an independent does not mean the MPs have crossed the floor or changed allegiance during their current term.

Blay called the decision unconstitutional, warning it could harm parliamentary democracy, especially with elections so close.

Read full article

Source: Ghanaian Times