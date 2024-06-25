I don’t care if my criticism of gov’t benefits the NDC and any political party – Franklin Cudjoe

Menu ›
Tue, 25 Jun 2024
Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has clarified that he does not prioritize benefiting any political party through his actions.
He emphasized that his focus is on highlighting the misdeeds of governments, regardless of their political affiliation.
Cudjoe stated that any electoral benefit derived by a party from his criticisms should not be attributed to him, as his primary goal is to critique governance issues.
