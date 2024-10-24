Menu ›
I don’t regret running away with keys to police towing truck; I’ll do it over again – Barker-Vormawor
Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Oliver Barker Vormawor, a Democracy Hub convener, defended taking the key from a police towing truck during a protest, citing the need to protect protesters. He stated that he would do it again to resist unlawful actions by authorities, prioritizing citizens' safety and rights over police actions.
