News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

I don’t regret running away with keys to police towing truck; I’ll do it over again – Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Ma Oliver Barker Vormawor

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Oliver Barker Vormawor, a Democracy Hub convener, defended taking the key from a police towing truck during a protest, citing the need to protect protesters.

Oliver Barker Vormawor, a Democracy Hub convener, defended taking the key from a police towing truck during a protest, citing the need to protect protesters. He stated that he would do it again to resist unlawful actions by authorities, prioritizing citizens' safety and rights over police actions.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh