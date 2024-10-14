I don't see the head and tail of UTAG strike - Prof Smart Sarpong

On October 10, 2024, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) initiated a strike demanding a ban on mining in ecologically sensitive areas, including forest reserves and water bodies.

A referendum showed that 2,153 out of 2,762 members supported the strike, highlighting a strong desire to halt illegal mining (galamsey).



However, Prof. Smart Sarpong, a Research Fellow at Kumasi Technical University, criticized the strike on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, arguing that it was unnecessary.

He urged UTAG to focus on solutions rather than strikes, noting that many universities are currently closed.



