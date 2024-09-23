News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

I foresee Ghana’s democratic arrangements failing to deliver – Bagbin

Bagbin Alban 615x410 Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Mon, 23 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has warned that Ghana’s current democratic system is failing to address critical issues like youth unemployment, environmental damage, and poor resource management.

Speaking at the University of Ghana Alumni Lecture, Bagbin cautioned that if political leaders continue prioritizing personal over national interests, the country risks becoming a failed state.

He highlighted the threat of illegal mining, loss of faith in democracy, and rising cybercrime.

While acknowledging these challenges, Bagbin emphasized that democracy remains the best option, urging Ghanaians to fight for its success.

Read full article

Source: 3news