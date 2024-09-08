I have an anticipation for Otumfuo to declare Asanteman galamsey-free zone

Professor Stephen Adei

Former Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Professor Stephen Adei, has praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for removing chiefs involved in illegal mining (galamsey).

Speaking at the DVLA's 25th anniversary, Prof. Adei stressed the need for more decisive actions to combat galamsey, which has devastated water bodies, including the Jimi River near his home in Obuasi.

He called for a national emergency to tackle the issue, urging the removal of earth-moving equipment and training for illegal miners to preserve Ghana’s natural resources.



Read full article