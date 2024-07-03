I have not threatened Adam Bonaa’s family – EOCO BOSS

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), has denied threatening Dr. Adam Bonaa’s family.

Dr. Bonaa claimed Addo-Danquah called his wife to issue threats due to his public criticisms.



In response, Addo-Danquah stated that she only called to address falsehoods Dr. Bonaa spread about her, including an incorrect claim about lobbying for the IGP post.

She emphasized that her intention was to appeal to Bonaa's wife as a fellow woman, not to threaten.



Addo-Danquah also expressed readiness to address Parliament regarding the Cecilia Dapaah investigation.



